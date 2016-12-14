Netflix Cancels ‘Marco Polo’

Netflix has taken the uncommon step, at least for the streaming service, of cancelling a show, as period drama Marco Polo will not go on beyond its current second season. The costly drama, about the famed explorer’s adventures in 13th century China, was produced by The Weinstein Company (TWC).

Season two, with ten episodes, debuted in July. The series premiered in December 2014.

Marco Polo had initially been ordered by Starz before premiering on Netflix. John Fusco was executive producer and showrunner along with Dan Minahan. Patrick Macmanus, Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and Elizabeth Sarnoff were executive producers too.

As Netflix approaches its fourth year in the scripted original business, it may take a more critical eye toward its shows, and start acting like a more traditional TV network.

In a statement, Netflix called the Weinsteins “great collaborators from start to finish.”