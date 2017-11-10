Netflix Cancels Louis C.K. Comedy Special

Netflix will not produce a comedy special starring Louis C.K., in light of the comedian’s sexual misconduct, which came to light this week. Netflix and Louis C.K. had a deal for two new stand-up specials. The first aired in April. The second will not happen.

Netflix said on Twitter, “Based on Louis CK's behavior, we are not making his second stand up special.”

In a statement, Netflix called Louis C.K.’s behavior “disturbing.”

A New York Times report published Nov. 9 had five women detailing Louis C.K.’s acts of sexual misconduct. C.K. released a statement acknowledging that the accusations are true.

Louis C.K. has several shows on at FX. The network issued a statement saying it was “very troubled by the allegations,” and adding that FX has not received allegations of misconduct related to Louis C.K.’s shows, which include Baskets and Louie.