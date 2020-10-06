Netflix Cancels Ladies Wrestling Dramedy ‘Glow'

Netflix dramedy Glow will not see a fourth season. The series was renewed in August 2019, but a new season will not be produced. Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin star.

“No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks,” @MarcMaron tweeted.

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch created the show and are showrunners. Flahive and Mensch executive produce with Tara Hermann and Jenji Kohan.

Glow had begun shooting season four in March when COVID shut it down.

Season three, which began in August 2019, saw the wrestling ladies headlining at a Las Vegas hotel.