Netflix Brings Back ‘Wet Hot American Summer’

Netflix is bringing back Wet Hot American Summer, with an eight-episode season set at Camp Firewood ten years after the film left off, on tap for 2017. The series will be written by Michael Showalter and David Wain, and Wain will direct.

Executive producers for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later are Showalter, Wain, Peter Principato, Jonathan Stern and Howard Bernstein.

Cast has not been announced.

Last year, Netflix aired the eight episode series, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, based on the 2001 feature film, which featured several stars before they were household names, including Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd.

Wain directed the film as well. It did not pop at the box office, but its many stars, and campy humor, made Wet Hot American Summer something of a cult classic.

In the movie, Cooper’s Ben character said to his Camp Firewood mates: "Let's all promise that in ten years from today, we'll meet again, and we'll see what kind of people we've blossomed into."

The new series will offer that peek.