Netflix Brings Back ‘Lost in Space’

Netflix has ordered a 10-epsiode first season of sci-fi drama Lost in Space, a remake of the 1960s classic series. Legendary TV is producing the new series, with writing team Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless joining showrunner Zack Estrin.

The series will premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2018.

The show centers around the Robinson family, who is stranded light years from their intended destination, battling a strange new alien environment and their own demons. Netflix calls it “equal parts family drama and sci-fi adventure.”

Irwin Allen created the original series, which ran for three seasons between 1965 and 1968 on CBS.

“The original series so deftly captured both drama and comedy, and that made it very appealing to a broad audience,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content. “The current creative team’s reimagining of the series for Netflix is sure to appeal to both fans who fondly remember the original and to create a new generation of enthusiasts around the world.”

Exec producers include Estrin, Sazama and Sharpless; Synthesis Entertainment’s Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni, and Applebox’s Neil Marshall and Marc Helwig.

Marshall is also set to direct several episodes.

Netflix counts over 81 million subscribers worldwide.

Legendary Television projects include new ABC comedy Downward Dog.