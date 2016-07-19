Netflix Bringing Back ‘Making a Murderer’

Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, executive producers and directors on Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer, are in production on new episodes of the true-crime hit. The new installments will revisit the story of convicted murderer Steven Avery, and his co-defendant, Brendan Dassey, as their legal teams challenge their convictions.

“Because of Ricciardi’s and Demos’ incredible vision, commitment and keen eye, audiences around the globe became completely captivated by the personal stories of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey and the unique lens their experiences provide into the criminal justice system” said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of original documentary programming. “We’re thrilled to be continuing our longstanding relationship with the filmmakers, and look forward to giving our global viewers eagerly anticipated updates on this story.”

Netflix did not say how many episodes will be produced, or when they will debut.

It did say the next chapter “will provide an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process, as well as, the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.” The streaming service promised “intimate access” to the families close to the case.

“We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response to, and support of, the series,” said Ricciardi and Demos. “The viewers’ interest and attention has ensured that the story is not over, and we are fully committed to continuing to document events as they unfold”.

The 10-episode docuseries debuted in December 2015 and commanded major buzz during the holiday season. Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival last month, Ricciardi and Demos said they were leaving the door open for Avery. “We’re keeping open the possibility of following the story if we think it’s warranted,” said Ricciardi.