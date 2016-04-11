Netflix Announces Release Dates for Global Dramas

Netflix shared release dates for a trio of series with multinational appeal, including the British monarchy themed The Crown, which launches Nov. 4, the return of Marco Polo July 1 and the debut of Marseille May 6.

Original series The Crown reunites writer Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon) with director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) and producer Andy Harries (The Queen). Based on the award-winning play, The Audience, The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II's early reign. Claire Foy plays Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith plays Prince Phillip and John Lithgow tackles Sir Winston Churchill.

The second season of action-adventure drama Marco Polo will have 10 episodes. It’s based on the famed explorer's adventures in Kublai Khan's court in 13th century China. John Fusco is executive producer and showrunner along with Dan Minahan, whose previous work includes Homeland and Game of Thrones, with Patrick Macmanus, Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and Elizabeth Sarnoff the executive producers.

Marco Polo is produced by The Weinstein Company.

Marseille stars Gerard Depardieu as Marseille mayor Robert Taro, who prepares his last coup: Pushing through the vote for the construction of a casino in the city’s historic Marina section.

Marseille is produced by Paris-based Federation Entertainment. It is written by Dan Franck, who serves as executive producer.