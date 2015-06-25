Netflix Announces ‘Narcos’ Premiere Date

Netflix is trying to blow away its competition with the new series Narcos. The upcoming drama, about cocaine kingpins during the late 1980s, will debut Friday, Aug. 28 at 3:01 a.m. ET. All 10 episodes of the first season, which will be about the clash between drug pushers and law enforcement, will be available in the OTT provider’s traditional binge-friendly drop.

Netflix, which premiered the globe-spanning drama Sense8 earlier this month, decided to go international in its cast once again. Brazilian actor Wagner Moura will star as infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar and will be joined by Juan Pablo Raba of Colombia, British thespian Joanna Christie, and Mexican Bond girl Stephanie Sigman, among others.

Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal, who joined the fantasy epic for season four as Oberyn Martell, will also star in Narcos as real-life DEA agent Javier Peña.

The drama is produced by Gaumont International Television, which also was behind fellow Netflix series Hemlock Grove. Eric Newman (Hemlock Grove), Doug Miro, Carlos Bernard and Chris Brancato (Hannibal) are executive producers.

<iframe width="400" height="225" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tFkjxHqg6zc" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>