Netflix, Amazon Pass on 'Hannibal'
NBC’s recently canceled Hannibal will not be revived on Amazon or Netflix, said series creator and executive producer Bryan Fuller Monday.
“@MikeBarbre I'M SORRY TO REPORT @amazon AND @netflix HAVE PASSED ON #HANNIBAL S4 BUT WE'RE STILL INVESTIGATING POSSIBILITIES,” tweeted Fuller in response to a question on the social media site about a new home for the drama.
Hannibal is currently in its third season on NBC with the season — and possibly series — finale set for September.
The series has struggled on the Peacock network, garnering a 0.7 among adults 18-49 for its season three debut on June 5.
