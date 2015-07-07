Netflix, Amazon Pass on 'Hannibal'

NBC’s recently canceled Hannibal will not be revived on Amazon or Netflix, said series creator and executive producer Bryan Fuller Monday.

“@MikeBarbre I'M SORRY TO REPORT @amazon AND @netflix HAVE PASSED ON #HANNIBAL S4 BUT WE'RE STILL INVESTIGATING POSSIBILITIES,” tweeted Fuller in response to a question on the social media site about a new home for the drama.

Hannibal is currently in its third season on NBC with the season — and possibly series — finale set for September.

The series has struggled on the Peacock network, garnering a 0.7 among adults 18-49 for its season three debut on June 5.