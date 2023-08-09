Netflix, Amazon and Hulu Hegemony Is Waning, Survey Says

The dominance of the "big three" U.S. subscription streaming services, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, seems to have peaked.

According to Leichtman Research Group, 83% of 2,101 U.S. households surveyed for the company's Emerging Video Services 2023 report (the 17th iteration in an annual series) said they subscribe to at least one of the big three services -- which is flat with the 83% also reported in 2022, but up from 78% in 2020, 69% in 2018 and 52% in 2015.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu now account for 43% of all streaming services in consumers’ homes, compared to 56% in 2020.

Factoring in a broader base of 15 streaming services available in the U.S. (Leichtman didn't name them beyond Netflix, Amazon and Hulu), 88% of homes surveyed said they had at least one, up from 82% in 2020.

Consumers are stacking more platforms.

Fifty-three percent of households said they pay for four or more SVOD/direct-to-consumer services vs. just 33% in 2020. The mean number of these services is now 4.1 per household vs. 2.9 in 2020.

Meanwhile, 57% of U.S. adults now watch video on a "non-TV" device like a smart phone, computer or tablet, vs. 54% in 2021, 46% in 2018 and 33% in 2015.