Netflix Agrees to Take on Paris Theater in New York

Netflix has signed on to rent the Paris Theater in New York. The famed movie house, which opened 71 years ago and the New York Times noted is New York City’s last surviving single-screen theater, closed in August.

Marriage Story began showing in the Paris Theater Nov. 6. The Netflix film becomes available on Netflix Dec. 6.

Netflix has another film running in a New York theater. Martin Scorcese’s gangster gala The Irishman, which premieres on Netflix Nov. 27, has been showing at the Broadway theater the Belasco since the beginning of the month. The Belasco previously offered the play Network, starring Bryan Cranston.

Netflix is leasing the Paris in a long-term deal, according to the New York Times. Sheldon Solow owns the theater. It can be used by Netflix for screenings, premieres and special events.