Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights for 'Better Call Saul'

Netflix has reached a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the streaming rights to SPT's upcoming Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

In the U.S. and Canada, the complete first season of Saul will be available to Netflix members sometime following its season finale on AMC. The deal makes Netflix the exclusive subscription television service in all its territories for the upcoming spinoff.

"Breaking Bad is widely recognized as one of the great TV experiences in this new golden age of television," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix. "It has also proven very popular with Netflix subscribers around the world. This spin-off promises to continue its tradition of powerful storytelling. We are proud to be in business with Sony Pictures Television to bring Saul Goodman to our subscribers around the world."

Netflix streaming played a large role in Breaking Bad's big viewership jump for its final eight episodes, as many subscribers were able to "binge-watch" the entire series run leading up to its last premiere.

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk reprising his role as Walter White's lawyer from Breaking Bad; the spinoff series takes place before the events of Breaking Bad.