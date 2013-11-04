Netflix Acquires Doc 'The Square'

Netflix has acquired the documentary The Square, and will premiere it exclusively on its service early next year.



The Square tells the behind-the-headlines

story of the Egyptian Revolution through the eyes of young activists who

have sought for the last two years to build a better Egypt.

The Square was the winner of this year's Toronto International Film Festival Documentary People's Choice Award. An earlier version of the film won the Audience Award at the 2013

Sundance Film Festival; it was also an Official Selection at the 2013

New York Film Festival.

"We are thrilled to be presenting an amazing film that brings to life in such a deeply human way one of the most important events of our time," said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of original documentary programming. "The Square is documentary filmmaking at the highest level - a beautifully constructed chronicle of brave people struggling against insurmountable odds to make their country a much better place. One knows that history is unfolding on the screen before you when watching The Square."