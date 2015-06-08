Netflix Acquires Brad Pitt’s Film ‘War Machine’
Netflix has made its biggest film acquisition to date, acquiring the distribution rights to Brad Pitt-starrer War Machine.
The film, directed by David Michod, is based on Michael Hastings’ book The Operators: The Wild And Terrifying Inside Story Of America’s War In Afghanistan. Pitt stars as a four-star U.S. military general, who is based on the real-life General Stanley McChrystal, who served as a commanding general of international and U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
“War Machine is a rip-roaring, behind-the-facade tale of modern war decision-makers, from the corridors of power to the distant regions of America’s ambitions,“ said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Brad and David are a perfect team to make this timely, compelling and entertaining film.”
Netflix will produce the film with Pitt and his Plan B partners Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce with Ian Bryce. War Machine will be released globally on the streaming service as well in select theaters in 2016.
