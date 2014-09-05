Net2TV Launches ‘Sports Illustrated’ Series

Net2TV has launched a new half-hour series Sports Illustrated, based on the Time Inc. magazine title. The weekly series premiered Monday on Net2TV’s Portico TV streaming service.

The new show is the most recent created under a partnership between Net2TV and Time Inc. The digital company has already launched series based on the magazine publisher’s brands such as Time, People, Cooking Light and Inside Golf.

“The addition of Sports Illustrated to Net2TV’s Portico streaming TV service is another step forward in the plan to distribute our brands’ original digital video to consumers on their preferred devices and platforms,” said Time Inc. senior VP, video J.R. McCabe. “The emerging OTT space represents a wonderful opportunity for the company and we have a great partner in Net2TV to help us move forward in this medium.”

Net2TV curates short-form content from its partner brands into long-form digital shows. In August, the company launched a half-hour lifestyle show based on Better Homes and Gardens.