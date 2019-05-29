Nestle, WWE Tag Team For Water Sweepstakes

Nestle Waters North American and the WWE announced a promotion aimed at getting people to share on social media the steps they’re taking towards making healthy lifestyle decisions, including their choices of beverages and foods.

The Nestle Waters Challenge follows on last year’s “Choose Water” campaign, and features a sweepstakes that offers as it top prize a trip for four to the WWE’s SummerSlam in Toronto Aug. 11.

WWE and Nestle Waters will release co-branded digital videos featuring Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Titus O’Neil and Charly Caruso of the WWE. The videos will be distributed on WWE’s and Nestle’s social media platforms, particularly on Mondays and Tuesdays to take advantage of fans engagement during WWE’s Raw and SmackDown Live cable TV shows.

“At Nestlé Waters North America, we are passionate about encouraging families to choose water – whether it’s tap, filtered or bottled,” said Tara Carraro, chief corporate affairs officer, Nestlé Waters North America. “With this year’s challenge, we hope to continue inspiring families to drink more water when they see their favorite WWE Superstars, who are role models to kids around the world, choose water for themselves.”

Nestle Waters is an advertiser on the WWE Network and will be airing brand spots through Aug. 31.

“WWE is thrilled to announce this year’s joint campaign with Nestlé Waters North America, which encourages our fans to promote and share their healthy lifestyles,” said John Brody, WWE executive VP, global sales & head of international. “This integrated partnership will provide Nestlé Waters North America the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal of our WWE Superstars who are passionate about health and wellness, while passing along key messages about healthy living to the WWE Universe.”

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes by following WWE on Twitter or Instagram and posting messages using the hashtags #NestleWatersChallenge and #Sweepstakes. The can also sign up at www.wwe.com/nestlewaterschallenge. The content runs through July 14.