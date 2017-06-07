NESN Apologizes for Announcer Remy’s Comments

NESN issued a statement upbraiding Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy for comments he made during the Red Sox-Yankees game Tuesday. Remy said that pitchers should not be allowed to have translators visit them on the pitching mound. He said pitchers, such as Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, should “learn baseball language.”

NESN said in a statement that it “does not agree with any such views expressed by Jerry Remy and we know from talking to Jerry that he regrets making them. The network sincerely apologizes to anyone who was offended by Jerry’s comments.”

Remy is a Massachusetts native who played for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984. Three years later, he joined NESN as a Red Sox broadcaster. He’s a popular figure in the market.

Remy used Twitter to apologize to viewers.

I sincerely apologize to those who were offended by my comments during the telecast last night.

— Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) June 7, 2017