NEP Group’s Keith Andrews Dead at 57

NEP Broadcasting President and Chief Operating Officer Keith Andrews has died. He was 57.



Andrews died Saturday from a heart attack while on vacation at his home in Australia.



“Beyond being a great leader, Keith was a great person, living his life with passion and a will to win that was infectious. He and I were strong business partners, but even stronger friends,” said NEP Group CEO Kevin Rabbitt.



Andrews joined the company’s Australian arm as CEO in 2010 and was promoted to his current role in 2015, relocating from Sydney to Pittsburgh.



He also had previous executive stints at Viewlocity Technologies, Advanced Vehicle Technologies, Integrated Research and Stratus Technologies.



The Queensland University of Technology graduate is survived by wife Frances, son Edward, daughter Eloise and son-in-law Hugh.



“Keith was an extraordinary leader and friend. His unwavering positivity, support and belief in the team both drove the business and inspired so many colleagues to grow and excel,” said NEP Australia President Soames Treffry.