Nelson Named Senior VP of Syfy, Chiller

Katherine Nelson has been named senior VP, communications of both Syfy and Chiller. She comes to the nets from fellow NBCUniversal channel Esquire, which she helped launch, and had the same title since January 2013.

Nelson will be in charge of bicoastal corporate communication, publicity and talent relations. The former Discovery VP will oversee the strategy for upcoming drama The Expanse and miniseries Childhood’s End.

“Katherine is an accomplished communications veteran with a truly unique background and deep experience in promoting high quality, smart, provocative entertainment," said Dave Howe, president of Syfy and Chiller. “She has proven herself to be strategic, creative and collaborative during her tenure at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.”