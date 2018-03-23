Neil Young, Daryl Hannah Western ‘Paradox’ Premieres on Netflix

The Daryl Hannah film Paradox debuts on Netflix March 23. The film is a collaboration with her partner, singer/songwriter Neil Young.

According to a description of the movie on Netflix, “Neil Young and his band of outlaws sow seeds of strange mischief and musical wonder under Western skies in this dreamlike film.”

The movie is about a band of outlaws hiding out in the mountains. It stars Young as The Man in the Black Hat, along with the band Promise of the Real, which features Willie Nelson’s sons Micah, who plays Particle Kid, and Lukas, who portrays Jail Time. Willie Nelson also makes an appearance in the film.

A trailer on Netflix promises “An unrealistic tale of music and love.”

Paradox showed recently at the South by Southwest festival.

Young told Billboard the whole of the movie was shot in three or four days.