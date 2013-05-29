Neil Patrick Harris Returning as Emmy Host

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris will host the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on CBS on Sept. 22, it was announced on Wednesday, the second time he has helmed the annual kudoscast.

Harris hosted the Emmys the last time they were on CBS in 2009;

that telecast drew 13.5 million viewers, at the

time the Emmy's best ratings since 2006 and bested since only by Jimmy Fallon's

hosting turn in 2010.

He is also lined up to host the 67th Annual Tony Awards on the network on June 9, his fourth time hosting those awards in five years.

"Four years ago, Neil was an amazing Emmy host and we are excited to have him back," said Television Academy chairman and CEO Bruce Rosenblum. "Neil is an extremely gifted and inventive performer, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store this year."

As previously announced, Ken Ehrlich will serve as executive producer of the Emmys telecast, and Harris will also be a producer.