Neil Patrick Harris to Host NBC Variety Show

NBC has ordered 10 episodes of an hour-long variety series to be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the network announced Monday.

The format of the series will be adapted from the U.K.’s and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which mixes sketch comedy, music, game show elements and hidden-camera pranks. ITV, which produces the U.K. show, will produce the NBC adaptation as well.

No title or premiere date has been announced for the new show.

“All of us here at NBC have been dying to work with Neil, as we’ve watched him brilliantly host the Tonys and Emmys,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “This series will suit his extraordinary talents perfectly. He is a versatile and thrilling talent for us to welcome into the NBC family.”

Harris, former star of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, is the winner of four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. ABC announced Oct. 15 that the actor will host the Academy Awards in February.

Harris will executive produce the new series with Orly Adelson and Siobhan Greene and hosts and creators of the U.K. show Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

News of the series order was first reported by Vulture.