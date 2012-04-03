Neil Patrick Harris to Host 66th Tony Awards
CBS announced
Tuesday that How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris will host
the 66th Annual Tony Awards.
This will be the
third time Harris will host the annual theater kudos-fest, having hosted in
2009 and 2011.
"I'm thrilled to
be a part of this year's Tony Awards," said Harris. "Not only will I be
shining a spotlight on the best that Broadway has to offer, but hopefully I'll
score some free house seats to a show -- or five!"
As he did in 2011,
Harris will also act as a producer, along with executive producers Ricky
Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct for
the 13th straight year.
"We are excited to
have Neil Patrick Harris return as host of the Tony Awards," said Jack Sussman,
executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. "Neil
is the ultimate showman. He brings great talent, energy and creativity to the
Tony stage and usually a surprise or two. I can't wait to see what he has in
store this year."
The 66th Annual
Tony Awards will air live (tape-delayed on West Coast), June 10 at 8 p.m. on CBS from New York's Beacon Theater.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.