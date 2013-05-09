Neil Patrick Harris To Again Host Tonys
Neil Patrick Harris will return to host the 67th
Annual Tony Awards on CBS, his fourth time helming the ceremony.
The How I Met Your Mother star previously hosted the Tonys
in 2009, 2011 and 2012. He will also serve as a producer of the telecast along
with Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.
"Neil is a multi-talented performer whose showmanship, wit
and energy command the stage of live events," said Nina Tassler, president of
CBS Entertainment. "He is a master of ceremony who truly loves celebrating the
performing arts with the highest level of entertainment, and it's quite obvious
to the audience he's having a lot of fun along the way."
The 2013 Tony Awards air live from New York's Radio City
Music Hall on Sunday, June 9 from 8-11 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.