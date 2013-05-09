Neil Patrick Harris To Again Host Tonys

Neil Patrick Harris will return to host the 67th

Annual Tony Awards on CBS, his fourth time helming the ceremony.

The How I Met Your Mother star previously hosted the Tonys

in 2009, 2011 and 2012. He will also serve as a producer of the telecast along

with Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.

"Neil is a multi-talented performer whose showmanship, wit

and energy command the stage of live events," said Nina Tassler, president of

CBS Entertainment. "He is a master of ceremony who truly loves celebrating the

performing arts with the highest level of entertainment, and it's quite obvious

to the audience he's having a lot of fun along the way."

The 2013 Tony Awards air live from New York's Radio City

Music Hall on Sunday, June 9 from 8-11 p.m.