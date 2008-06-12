Neil MacNeil Dies at 85

Neil MacNeil, one of TV news’ first congressional correspondents, died Saturday in Bethesda, Md. He was 85.

The cause was lung cancer, according to The New York Times.

After starting as a reporter for the Times, MacNeil became a Washington reporter for United Press in 1949 and for Time magazine in 1958.

In 1964, he began hosting Neil MacNeil Reports, a weekly series on WETA, Washington’s public television station. With news and commentary on Congress, the show was a forerunner of Washington Week in Review, which replaced it in 1967 and on which MacNeil was a regular commentator. That show continues today on PBS as Washington Week.