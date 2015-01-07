Neil deGrasse Tyson to Host NatGeo Late-Night Show #TCA15

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is getting his own late-night show. National Geographic Channel announced that Tyson will host Star Talk, a talk show covering the worlds of pop culture and science, which will premiere in April.

The show was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour by National Geographic Channels CEO Courteney Monroe. “Star Talk is the perfect opportunity to offer our audience an edgy, late-night alternative with the credibility and authenticity that is the hallmark of our network.”

The series will be based on Tyson’s podcast of the same name. Tyson recently served as host of the miniseries Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey on National Geographic Channel’s sister broadcast network, Fox.

Also premiering in April will be the one-hour documentary Hubble’s Cosmic Journey, to be narrated by Tyson.

Monroe also announced the the network would revive the long-running documentary series Explorer this summer

The network confirmed that it has given a greenlight to a docu-comedy, History of the World, from Silicon Valley co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky. News of the show’s order was first reported by Variety.

Other new series announced include Dino Autopsy and Wild River Timber.