NeCastro Retiring From Scripps Networks Post

Scripps Networks Interactive chief financial and administrative officer and chief development officer Joseph NeCastro is retiring after 13 years at the company.

The company said that its international division, headed by Jim Samples, will now report directly to CEO Ken Lowe. Samples will also be appointed to succeed NeCastro as chairman of the board of TVN, the Polish media company Scripps Networks acquired last year.

Mark Hale, executive VP, global operations and chief technology officer, will also report to Lowe.

The company's coprorate development and early stage investment strategy will continue to be headed by Julie Yoo, who will report to chief financial officer Lori Hickok.

NeCastro will continue as an advisor to Scripp Networks' International division.

"Joe NeCastro is a world-class corporate finance and development executive who has been one of the key forces behind the company’s rapid growth into new global markets,” said Lowe. “Our business has undergone transformational international growth over recent years, and has taken its place as the world’s leading lifestyle media company. Joe has helped create tremendous value for the company and its shareholders during his time here, and we are well positioned to build on the achievements of the team over the coming years.”

NeCastro joined Scripps in 2002.