Nearly 31 Million WatchPresident's Tucson Speech
More than 30 million
viewers tuned in Wednesday night to watch President Obama's remarks at a
memorial service for victims of the shooting in Tucson, Ariz., on Jan. 8, according to Nielsen.
Obama's address was carried
live from approximately 8:45-9:15 p.m. on seven networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN,
Fox News and MSNBC.
Coverage of the speech
earned a 19.4 household rating/31 share. Compared to presidential speeches of
2010, that rating and viewership number tops Obama's address on Iraq on Aug. 31
which drew an audience of 29 million, and is just shy of his Jun. 15 address on
the Gulf Coast oil spill at 32 million (both speeches were carried on 11
networks).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.