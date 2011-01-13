Nearly 31 Million WatchPresident's Tucson Speech

More than 30 million

viewers tuned in Wednesday night to watch President Obama's remarks at a

memorial service for victims of the shooting in Tucson, Ariz., on Jan. 8, according to Nielsen.

Obama's address was carried

live from approximately 8:45-9:15 p.m. on seven networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN,

Fox News and MSNBC.

Coverage of the speech

earned a 19.4 household rating/31 share. Compared to presidential speeches of

2010, that rating and viewership number tops Obama's address on Iraq on Aug. 31

which drew an audience of 29 million, and is just shy of his Jun. 15 address on

the Gulf Coast oil spill at 32 million (both speeches were carried on 11

networks).