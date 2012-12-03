Nearly 30 Cable Nets Set to Air '12-12-12' Charity Concert
By MCN Staff
AMC, HBO and Showtime are among the nearly 30 cable networks
that have signed on to air the 12-12-12 charity music concert from New
York's Madison Square Garden, event organizers announced Monday.
The Dec. 12 concert, developed to aid the victims of Hurricane
Sandy, will feature performances from Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Dave Grohl,
Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street
Band, Roger Waters, Eddie Vedder, Kanye West, The Who and Paul McCartney.
Cable networks set to air the concert live beginning at 7:30
include AMC, AXS TV, Bio, Bloomberg, Cooking Channel, Destination America,
Discovery Fit & Health, Encore, Epix, FX Movie Channel, Fuse, G4, Hallmark
Movie Channel, HBO, HBO Latino, IFC, ION Television, Lifetime Real Women,
Military, History, MSG, MSG Plus, mundoFox, Palladia, Showtime, Smithsonian
Channel, Sundance Channel, VH1 Classic and WE tv.
Overall, more than 34 U.S. networks will air the concert
live, while websites including Fuse.tv MTV.com, AOL, Yahoo Sites and YouTube
will stream the concert, said event organizers.
