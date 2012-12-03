Nearly 30 Cable Nets Set to Air '12-12-12' Charity Concert

AMC, HBO and Showtime are among the nearly 30 cable networks

that have signed on to air the 12-12-12 charity music concert from New

York's Madison Square Garden, event organizers announced Monday.

The Dec. 12 concert, developed to aid the victims of Hurricane

Sandy, will feature performances from Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Dave Grohl,

Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street

Band, Roger Waters, Eddie Vedder, Kanye West, The Who and Paul McCartney.

Cable networks set to air the concert live beginning at 7:30

include AMC, AXS TV, Bio, Bloomberg, Cooking Channel, Destination America,

Discovery Fit & Health, Encore, Epix, FX Movie Channel, Fuse, G4, Hallmark

Movie Channel, HBO, HBO Latino, IFC, ION Television, Lifetime Real Women,

Military, History, MSG, MSG Plus, mundoFox, Palladia, Showtime, Smithsonian

Channel, Sundance Channel, VH1 Classic and WE tv.

Overall, more than 34 U.S. networks will air the concert

live, while websites including Fuse.tv MTV.com, AOL, Yahoo Sites and YouTube

will stream the concert, said event organizers.