Nearly 12 Million Watch GOP Debate on CNN

Close to 11.9 million viewers watched the GOP primary debate on CNN Thursday, down from the 16.9 million who watched the GOP leaders on Fox News Channel March 3. Among adults 25-54, 3.673 million people watched the Miami debate, which featured a more civil tone, and seemingly more substance, than previous GOP salons.

Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and John Kasich shared the stage. CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper moderated, with questions from CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, Washington Times political correspondent Stephen Dinan and Salem Radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Live streams across all platforms reached 1.9 million for the CNN debate Thursday.

On March 13, CNN will host a Democratic candidates town hall from Columbus, Ohio, with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders making their cases for the presidential nomination.