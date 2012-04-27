NEA Makes Steep Cuts in Funding to Iconic WNET Series

The National Endowment for the Arts has slashed funding for

some high-profile PBS shows produced by flagship noncom producer WNET,

including American Masters and Great Performances, according to

Current.org, which tracks noncom news.

"The news our producers have received regarding the

most recent NEA grants is extremely disappointing as PBS' partnership with the

NEA has been in place for decades and the funds invested by the endowment have

been the foundation for some of PBS' most popular and distinctive content,

including American Masters, Great Performances, Live From Lincoln Center and POV," PBS President and CEO Paula

Kerger said of the cuts. "Each one of these long-running series has received

substantial cuts in NEA support in its most recently announced grants,"

she said, while "Live from Lincoln

Center, which was created in part through the support of the Endowment, was

entirely defunded."

Current's Dru Sefton reports that American Masters and Great

Performances, which received $400,000 from NEA last year, are only getting

$175,000 this time around, with that money also funding The Electric Animation

Festival. NEA is redirecting some of its funding to digital new media.