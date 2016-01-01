NCTC, AMC Networks Continue Negotiations

The National Cable Television Cooperative and AMC Networks continued their carriage negotiations through a New Year’s deadline, leaving the channels available to millions of subscribers Friday.

NCTC had complained about big price hikes and other conditions being sought by AMC, home of one of TV's most-watched shows, The Walking Dead..

In an interview, NCTC CEO Rich Fickle said he expected that many of the small cable operators the group represents would drop AMC rather than add or pay for AMC Network’s other channels.

General Communications Inc. in Alaska also said it planned to drop AMC, along with Univision, in 2016.