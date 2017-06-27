NCTA's Powell Named to National Archives Foundation's Board

The National Archives Foundation of the National Archives and Records Administration has elected Michael Powell, president of NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, to its board of directors.

The foundation is looking to tap into Powell's communication experience to help spread the word about, and engage the public in, its exhibitions, public programs and educational initiatives, which is the nonprofit foundation's mission.

"We are very fortunate to have Michael...join our board,” said A’Lelia Bundles, chair and president of the board, in a statement. "Michael’s deep experience in the telecommunications industry and federal government [Powell is former chairman of the FCC]… will contribute to our ongoing effort to develop exhibitions, public programs and educational initiatives that allow us to share the treasures of the National Archives with a wider audience.”

“I am honored to join those entrusted with preserving our Nation’s most sacred documents, and ensuring our past remains a living history,” said Powell in a statement.