NCTA's Lewis Transitioning to Advisory Role

Rita Lewis will be stepping down as senior VP for government relations at NCTA: The Internet & Television Association effective June 1, but she is not exiting altogether.

Lewis, who has been senior VP since 2008, will continue in a part-time role as senior advisor. She has been heading up congressional relations, including outreach to every member and their staffs.

"We are grateful for the tremendous passion and unwavering commitment she brings to the office every day, and we are fortunate she will remain a part of our team," said NCTA president Michael Powell.

NCTA has launched a search for a replacement using search firm Korn Ferry.