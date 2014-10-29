NCTA/AWMF Scholarship: It's a Tie

Amelia Giller from the University of Southern California and Saman Malik from Columbia University are the winners of the joint Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF)/National Cable & Telecommunications Association scholarship.

The $3,500 scholarship was supposed to go to only one winner, but the groups signaled they were so many top-notch submissions that they were "compelled" to award two scholarships.

Each will get $3,500 to produce their respective concept for "a digital piece, essay or other creative concept."

