NCTA Solicits Vanguard Nominees

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has opened the nominations for its Vanguard Awards, NCTA's highest honor recognizing excellence in management, technology, programming, operations and marketing.

Awards are given out for leadership, young leadership, cable operations management, programmers, science and technology, community relations, marketing and associates and affiliates.

The winners will be saluted May 6 at INTX: The Internet & Television Expo (the rechristened annual cable show) in Chicago.

The nomination window will be open until Feb. 13 and can be submitted online here.

This story was originally published on Multichannel.com.