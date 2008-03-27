NCTA Names Speakers for The Cable Show ‘08

CEOs Peter Chernin of News Corp., Brian Roberts of Comcast and Paul Otellini of Intel are some of the names headlining The Cable Show ’08, hosted in New Orleans by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

The 57th annual iteration of the convention will be held May 18-20.

Chernin, Roberts, Otellini and Panasonic North America CEO Yoshi Yamada will all be part of the convention’s first general session, “Generation Next: What’s Now and What’s New in Broadband Media.” The panel will be moderated by former Federal Communications Commission chair William Kennard.

The show itself will begin at 1:30 p.m. May 18 with an introduction from co-chairs Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Holdings, and Rocco Commisso, chairman and CEO of Mediacom Communications. That will be followed by an address on the industry from NCTA president and CEO Kyle McSlarrow.

Monday’s general session, “Bit by Bit: Convergence Creates the Future,” will be moderated by Lee and feature Time Warner Cable president and CEO Glenn Britt, Sun Microsystems chairman Scott McNealy and others.

Tuesday’s -- “Getting Engaged: Advertising’s Quest to Connect” -- will include a keynote from Chrysler vice president and chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl Meyer, followed by a panel including Cox Communications president Pat Esser, Aegis Media Americas CEO David Verklin and Fox Networks Group president and CEO Tony Vinciquerra and moderated by Sanford C. Bernstein senior analyst Craig Moffett.

The NCTA’s convention annually unites members of the cable industry for several days of panels and meetings. Additional sessions will focus on advertising, business operations, the international marketplace, digital platforms, sports programming and video-on-demand.