NCTA: 'Cable Show' Convention Becoming INTX

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association is renaming – and reformatting – its annual convention to become INTX: the Internet and Television Expo in an effort to broaden the three-day gathering to include online video providers and distributors beyond the traditional Cable Show crowd, officials said.

What had been known as The Cable Show will go on as INTX next May 5-7 in Chicago, NCTA said. More information about the new-look convention will be released between now and then, officials said. A web site has been established: intx.ncta.com.

NCTA said in a release: "INTX reflects the evolution and transformation of the NCTA’s Cable Show and will focus on the digital media and entertainment economy, featuring multichannel video and broadband Internet providers; television creators and producers; online video distributors; digital technologists and startups; engineers; and more. INTX will include some of today’s most respected thought leaders, all in a reformatted conference and exhibits dedicated to learning and idea sharing."

