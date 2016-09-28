‘NCIS’ Showrunner Glasberg Has Died

Gary Glasberg, executive producer and showrunner of NCIS and creator/E.P. of NCIS: New Orleans, died in his sleep Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He was 50.

Glasberg was married for 20 years to television producer and screenwriter Mimi Schmir. They have two sons, Dash and Eli.

“Today is an overwhelmingly sad day for NCIS, CBS and anyone who was blessed to spend time with Gary Glasberg,” said Glenn Geller, CBS entertainment president. “We have lost a cherished friend, gifted creative voice, respected leader and, most memorably, someone whose warmth and kindness was felt by all around him. Our heartfelt thoughts and sympathies go out to his wife, Mimi, his two sons and all his family and friends.”

In 2009, Glasberg joined NCIS as a co-executive producer and writer. Since 2011, he was the showrunner of the ratings powerhouse drama. In 2014, he created NCIS: New Orleans. Glasberg’s additional television credits include Shark, The Mentalist and Bones.

A memorial service is being planned for later in October.

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend and colleague,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “He epitomized the word mensch and brought kindness, integrity and class to everything he did. His remarkable talent as a writer and producer was only matched by his ability to connect with people.”