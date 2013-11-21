'NCIS' Goes For A Record

Fox Japan plans to air all 234 episodes of NCIS (seasons one through 10) back-to-back in what is billed as a record-breaking marathon.



The effort will break the Guiness World Record for "longest uninterrupted transmission of a TV series," according to the channel.



The stunt is a way to promote the 11th season, which launches on Fox Japan in February.



To fit all those hours in, the marathon will run from Dec. 29 at 11 p.m. to Jan. 8, 2014.



NCIS is produced by CBS Television Studios and Belisarius Productions.