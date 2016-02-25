NCC Renews Ratings Deal With Nielsen

Nielsen said NCC Media signed a renewal of their agreement to provide local and national ratings.

The deal also covers other Nielsen products and services. Those include National TV View, NPower and Arianna, which provide detailed insights into TV audiences.

NCC, which sells local cable advertising to national marketers, also signed a licensing deal for Nielsen’s digital ad ratings and its Digital Brand Effects production, which help optimize digital campaign with real-time metrics.

"NCC Media and Nielsen work closely to ensure that buyers and sellers transact media campaigns on local cable audiences dependably across all markets," said Nick Garramone, senior VP, ebusiness operations & research, NCC Media. "Our agreement signifies a commitment to our mutual customers that we want to support and grow local video advertising as a valuable way to reach advertisers' potential customers. As NCC Media and the local cable community continue to deliver high-quality programming at the market level, our partnership with Nielsen provides an industry-wide approach to measuring local video impressions for our agency and advertising customers."