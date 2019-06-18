NCC Media to Work With OpenAP on Audiences

NCC Media said it would use OpenAP’s advance audience segment definitions, a move aimed at making it easier for advertisers to target consumers across broadcast, cable and digital TV.

"The history of TV advertising is one of collaboration, with industry participants operating around a shared set of data and measurement standards as a way to drive success across the board," said Nicolle Pangis, CEO of NCC Media. "We are excited to join with OpenAP in the mission of building an open model for the new world of data-driven advanced TV advertising that will position the industry for even greater growth."

With the agreement, marketers will be able to extend their data-driven audience-based campaigns to NCC’s footprint of 85 million households with linear TV, video on demand and addressable ads.

Working with NCC is a plus for OpenAP following the decision by AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit, one of the founders of OpenAP, to pull out of the consortium.

"Today's announcement represents the first major step in a transformative alignment between MVPDs and programmers," said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP. "Together, we can accomplish a lot more in our quest to create a sustainable ad-supported TV ecosystem that works for advertisers, publishers, and most importantly consumers. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we're excited to continue to collaborate with NCC on new data and measurement initiatives in the near future."