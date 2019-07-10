NCC Media Bolsters Staff With Two New Senior VPs

NCC Media, which has been rebuilding its management to adapt its sales organization to changing technology, said it has added two new senior VPs to its senior staff.

Frank LaPlaca was named senior VP, corporate development, reporting to CEO Nicolle Pangis, who joined NCC from media agency GroupM last May. Most recently, LaPlaca had been a consultant with Accordion Partners.

Ari Turner becomes senior VP, sales operations, reporting to president Andrew Ward, who joined NCC from Comcast. Turner had been a VP at AT&T’s Xandr unit.

NCC is a joint venture of Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communication that aims to enable national advertisers to reach audiences via TV and digital media.

“As NCC Media continues to grow, we need senior leaders who both understand the landscape and know how to execute,” said Pangis. “Fittingly, Frank and Ari come to NCC with deep roots in emerging technology and tech integration. Each will play key roles as we extend the capabilities of our platform to encompass a broader range of intelligent advertising solutions.”

NCC Media’s recent formed a partnership with OpenAP to further standardize TV audience-based TV.

Before Xandr, Turner was with Fox Cable Sports.

LaPlaca held posts at Rovi, NeuStar, Comverse and started his career as a Wall Street analyst covering the communications sector.