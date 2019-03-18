NCC Launches Online Ad Buying Capabilities

NCC Media, the TV ad sales company owned by Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, said it is now offering online ad buying capabilities, enabling it to deliver cross-screen campaigns across linear, VOD, addressable TV, digital video, display, social media audio out of home and mobile.

The addition of digital buying to NCC TV platform helps marketers reach 85% of the U.S. MVPD market with cross-screen planning, buying and reporting.

“Digital advertising is an important component of our clients’ marketing mix," said Nicolle Pangis, CEO of NCC Media. "Today’s launch supports our strategy of expanding the efficient platform NCC built for the TV world to handle more of our clients’ media comprehensively. The new capabilities bring increased precision to brand marketing while greatly simplifying the way advertisers manage and monitor consumer narratives across the entire consumer journey.”

NCC said it surpassed $2 billion in revenue for the first time in 2018.

“By bringing digital ad planning, buying and execution into our comprehensive TV data platform, NCC has opened up compelling, new advertising capabilities, providing marketers with powerful reach and intelligence to run more meaningful, efficient and consumer-friendly campaigns,” said Andrew Ward, president at NCC Media. “It’s a necessary and transformative step that improves the advertising equation for marketers, media owners and consumers.”