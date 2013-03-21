NCAA's 'First Four' Up 14% Over 2012

TruTV's coverage of the NCAA's "First Four" games of the 2013 Men's Basketball Tournament drew a gross audience of 4.48 million viewers, an increase of 14% over last year.

Tuesday's double-header featuring North Carolina A&T-Liberty followed by Middle Tennessee-St. Mary's grossed 2.23 million viewers, up 6% over last year. Wednesday's back-to-back of LIU/Brooklyn-James Madison and Boise State-La Salle grossed 2.25 million viewers, up 22% over the same day last year. It was the most-watched second day of the "First Four" in the three years since the CBS/Turner partnership was formed.

Second and third-round coverage got underway Thursday afternoon across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. Coverage will air through Sunday.