NCAA Tournament Averaging 9.7M Through Two Weeks, Highest in 19 Years
Through its first two weeks, the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball
Tournament is averaging 9.07 million viewers, according to Nielsen Fast
Nationals, up 11% over the same timeframe as last year and is the highest
average in 19 years.
Sunday's regional final coverage on CBS averaged 12.82
million viewers, up 31% from last year.
The first broadcast window (2:19-4:28 p.m. ET), in which
Michigan topped Florida, drew a 5.7 HH rating, up 14%. The second broadcast window (4:55-7:34 p.m.)
which featured Louisville beating Duke, registered an 8.8, up 24% over last
year. Over the whole day, Sunday's coverage rose 25% from last year with a 7.4.
The Final Four kicks off Saturday evening with
Louisville-Wichita State as the early game and Syracuse-Michigan tipping off 40
minutes after its conclusion.
