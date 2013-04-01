NCAA Tournament Averaging 9.7M Through Two Weeks, Highest in 19 Years

Through its first two weeks, the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball

Tournament is averaging 9.07 million viewers, according to Nielsen Fast

Nationals, up 11% over the same timeframe as last year and is the highest

average in 19 years.





Sunday's regional final coverage on CBS averaged 12.82

million viewers, up 31% from last year.





The first broadcast window (2:19-4:28 p.m. ET), in which

Michigan topped Florida, drew a 5.7 HH rating, up 14%. The second broadcast window (4:55-7:34 p.m.)

which featured Louisville beating Duke, registered an 8.8, up 24% over last

year. Over the whole day, Sunday's coverage rose 25% from last year with a 7.4.





The Final Four kicks off Saturday evening with

Louisville-Wichita State as the early game and Syracuse-Michigan tipping off 40

minutes after its conclusion.