NCAA Second-Round Coverage Up 4% on Thursday
The first full day of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
coverage on Thursday averaged a 5.8 overnight rating across CBS, TNT, TBS and
truTV, up 4% over last year.
That was the highest rating for the first Thursday of the
tournament in 22 years.
Both the second daytime window (2:30-7:15 p.m. ET) and first
primetime window (7-10:15 p.m.) garnered the highest ratings ever for those
time slots with a 4.1 (+5%) and 5.5 (+6%), respectively. The first daytime
window (12-4:15 p.m.) averaged a 4.1 rating, up 5% over last year and the
second-highest rating for that time slot since 1991.
The final window, from 9:30 p.m.-12:34 a.m., was down 6% to
a 6.4, even though it featured 14-seed Harvard's first ever tournament victory
over 3-seed New Mexico (also had a pair of lopsided losses).
To date, the 2013 tournament is trending 2%
higher than last year with a 5.2 rating overall. Second-round coverage resumes
all-day Friday.
