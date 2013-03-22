NCAA Second-Round Coverage Up 4% on Thursday

The first full day of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

coverage on Thursday averaged a 5.8 overnight rating across CBS, TNT, TBS and

truTV, up 4% over last year.





That was the highest rating for the first Thursday of the

tournament in 22 years.





Both the second daytime window (2:30-7:15 p.m. ET) and first

primetime window (7-10:15 p.m.) garnered the highest ratings ever for those

time slots with a 4.1 (+5%) and 5.5 (+6%), respectively. The first daytime

window (12-4:15 p.m.) averaged a 4.1 rating, up 5% over last year and the

second-highest rating for that time slot since 1991.





The final window, from 9:30 p.m.-12:34 a.m., was down 6% to

a 6.4, even though it featured 14-seed Harvard's first ever tournament victory

over 3-seed New Mexico (also had a pair of lopsided losses).





To date, the 2013 tournament is trending 2%

higher than last year with a 5.2 rating overall. Second-round coverage resumes

all-day Friday.