NCAA: First Week of Tourney Most-Watched in 20 Years

Sunday's action was fierce at the various sites around the

country and viewers embraced the Madness, with Turner Sports and CBS Sports

improving each of the four windows from last year, which helped make the first

week of the 2013 NCAA Tournament the most-viewed in 20 years.

TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV combined to average 8.9 million

through five days of coverage through March 24, according to Nielsen Fast

Nationals data. That was the most since 1993 and up 9% from last year's 8.2

million.

Sunday's coverage -- which included the high-flying

tournament darlings, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, the first No. 15 seed to

make in to the tourney's Sweet 16 -- averaged 11.1 million viewers, up 29% from

last year's 8.6 million, making it the most-watched first Sunday in 15 years

On March 24, each of the four telecast windows

grew from their 2012 counterpart's, with the initial daytime window ahead 39%

and the second up 26%. The first primetime window scored a 27% gain, with the

final window ahead 4% from the corresponding period in the 2012 tourney.