NBCU's Royal Wedding Coverage Going Cross-Platform

NBCUniversal has announced its broadcast plans

for the upcoming Royal Wedding including over 20 hours of combined coverage

from NBC and MSNBC on the day of the nuptials, April 29.

The coverage will span NBCU's television and

digital properties -- including Access Hollywood, Bravo, E!, iVillage,

Telemundo and The Weather Channel -- and leverage its partnership with U.K.

broadcaster ITN.

Starting on April 22, Today anchor Natalie Morales will report live from London, with

Meredith Viera joining on April 25 and full Today

broadcasts from London on April 28 and 29. The special wedding day edition of Today on April 29 will begin at 4 a.m.

ET with Matt Lauer, Ann Curry and Al Roker, Morales, Viera and Nightly News anchor Brian Williams.

Dateline will

air a special report on bride-to-be Kate Middleton on April 24 and a two-hour

"instant documentary" in primetime on the day of the wedding. Williams will

anchor NBC Nightly News from London

starting April 27. The weekend editions of both Today and Nightly News

will have live coverage from London on April 30. NBC will also air the

primetime special Inside the Royal

Wedding on April 27

On the cable networks, MSNBC will feature live

reports from London starting April 24, with Martin Bashir and Chris Jansing

anchoring the net's wedding day coverage starting at 3 a.m. ET. Joe

Scarborough, Mika Brezinski and Willie Geist will anchor Morning Joe from across the pond April 25-28.

Andy Cohen will host a special Watch What Happens Live: Royal Wedding

Spectacular on Bravo with Real

Housewives guests. E! will broadcast from London starting April 25 with

wedding day coverage hosted by Giuliana Rancic.

Telemundo will have daily coverage from London

starting April 25, and will broadcast the royal wedding live on April 29. Even NBCU-owned

The Weather Channel is getting in the game, with the latest forecasts and

weather from London starting April 25.

The syndicated Access Hollywood and daytime Access

Hollywood Live will broadcast from London April 25-29. Women's digital

property iVillage will host a digital conversation on April 29 dubbed a "Royal

Wedding pajama party" starting at 6 a.m. ET.

NBC News also launched its Royal Wedding iPad app

Monday, which gives access to new and archived photos and NBC News reports

about the Royal Wedding, an interactive royal family tree, ideas for throwing a

royal wedding watch party and more.