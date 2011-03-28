NBCU's Royal Wedding Coverage Going Cross-Platform
NBCUniversal has announced its broadcast plans
for the upcoming Royal Wedding including over 20 hours of combined coverage
from NBC and MSNBC on the day of the nuptials, April 29.
The coverage will span NBCU's television and
digital properties -- including Access Hollywood, Bravo, E!, iVillage,
Telemundo and The Weather Channel -- and leverage its partnership with U.K.
broadcaster ITN.
Starting on April 22, Today anchor Natalie Morales will report live from London, with
Meredith Viera joining on April 25 and full Today
broadcasts from London on April 28 and 29. The special wedding day edition of Today on April 29 will begin at 4 a.m.
ET with Matt Lauer, Ann Curry and Al Roker, Morales, Viera and Nightly News anchor Brian Williams.
Dateline will
air a special report on bride-to-be Kate Middleton on April 24 and a two-hour
"instant documentary" in primetime on the day of the wedding. Williams will
anchor NBC Nightly News from London
starting April 27. The weekend editions of both Today and Nightly News
will have live coverage from London on April 30. NBC will also air the
primetime special Inside the Royal
Wedding on April 27
On the cable networks, MSNBC will feature live
reports from London starting April 24, with Martin Bashir and Chris Jansing
anchoring the net's wedding day coverage starting at 3 a.m. ET. Joe
Scarborough, Mika Brezinski and Willie Geist will anchor Morning Joe from across the pond April 25-28.
Andy Cohen will host a special Watch What Happens Live: Royal Wedding
Spectacular on Bravo with Real
Housewives guests. E! will broadcast from London starting April 25 with
wedding day coverage hosted by Giuliana Rancic.
Telemundo will have daily coverage from London
starting April 25, and will broadcast the royal wedding live on April 29. Even NBCU-owned
The Weather Channel is getting in the game, with the latest forecasts and
weather from London starting April 25.
The syndicated Access Hollywood and daytime Access
Hollywood Live will broadcast from London April 25-29. Women's digital
property iVillage will host a digital conversation on April 29 dubbed a "Royal
Wedding pajama party" starting at 6 a.m. ET.
NBC News also launched its Royal Wedding iPad app
Monday, which gives access to new and archived photos and NBC News reports
about the Royal Wedding, an interactive royal family tree, ideas for throwing a
royal wedding watch party and more.
