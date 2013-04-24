NBCU's Digital.Amplified: E! Adds Co-Viewing With TheWanted; Telemundo Partners With Zeebox

NBCUniversal on Wednesday announced a number of digital

initiatives including a co-viewing experience for the new E! series The

Wanted Life and two digital studios for CNBC and Today as part of

its Digital.Amplified event being held in New York Wednesday evening.

The flagship initiative is the on-air and digital live NBC

competition series The Million Second Quiz, announcedWednesday morning, where viewers will be able to watch a 24/7 live stream,

play along at home in real time, and sync to the live primetime broadcast.

Eonline will launch "The Wanted Life: Watch with

The Wanted," a talent-led co-viewing experience featuring a live

interactive video conversation with members of the pop band for their new

series premiering Sunday, June 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Telemundo has signed on as the first U.S. Hispanic partner

for Zeebox, the second-screen platform partially backed by NBCU. The activation

will debut with the Latin Billboard Awards airing April 25 with a live

backstage interactive show hosted by Telemundo talent, a game for fans to

predict winners throughout the night, and a real-time ranking of celebrities on

the show gauged by social media buzz.

NBCU News Group is also launching two new digital studios --

the CNBC Digital Workshop, which will produce original video programming for

the business brand; and one for NBC's Today that, starting this fall,

will incorporate its talent and guests for digital-only video, photos and

social experiences.

In addition to digital extensions for those TV brands, NBCU

also announced new initiatives for its digital properties including the

Fandango "Family Room," an online family movie hub with

recommendations, reviews, trailers, games and online ticketing; and

DailyCandy's Fashion+Film: 2013, an offline/online event of audience-selected

awards and curated screening of films and video about fashion, style and

design.

Lauren Zalaznick, who heads the newly formed Media

Innovation & Cross Company Initiatives Group at NBCU, said, "We value

each network's own multiplatform connection to its audience, and also realize

that it is essential to explore comprehensive digital content across the entire

portfolio for our marketing and advertising partners."

The Digital.Amplified event Wednesday evening

will demo NBCU's various interactive experiences like Syfy's Defiance

game, Bravo's Playlive and USA' transmedia show Suits Recruits. Late

Night with Jimmy Fallon's Questlove will DJ the party at Skylight Modern.