NBCU's Digital.Amplified: E! Adds Co-Viewing With TheWanted; Telemundo Partners With Zeebox
NBCUniversal on Wednesday announced a number of digital
initiatives including a co-viewing experience for the new E! series The
Wanted Life and two digital studios for CNBC and Today as part of
its Digital.Amplified event being held in New York Wednesday evening.
The flagship initiative is the on-air and digital live NBC
competition series The Million Second Quiz, announcedWednesday morning, where viewers will be able to watch a 24/7 live stream,
play along at home in real time, and sync to the live primetime broadcast.
Eonline will launch "The Wanted Life: Watch with
The Wanted," a talent-led co-viewing experience featuring a live
interactive video conversation with members of the pop band for their new
series premiering Sunday, June 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Telemundo has signed on as the first U.S. Hispanic partner
for Zeebox, the second-screen platform partially backed by NBCU. The activation
will debut with the Latin Billboard Awards airing April 25 with a live
backstage interactive show hosted by Telemundo talent, a game for fans to
predict winners throughout the night, and a real-time ranking of celebrities on
the show gauged by social media buzz.
NBCU News Group is also launching two new digital studios --
the CNBC Digital Workshop, which will produce original video programming for
the business brand; and one for NBC's Today that, starting this fall,
will incorporate its talent and guests for digital-only video, photos and
social experiences.
In addition to digital extensions for those TV brands, NBCU
also announced new initiatives for its digital properties including the
Fandango "Family Room," an online family movie hub with
recommendations, reviews, trailers, games and online ticketing; and
DailyCandy's Fashion+Film: 2013, an offline/online event of audience-selected
awards and curated screening of films and video about fashion, style and
design.
Lauren Zalaznick, who heads the newly formed Media
Innovation & Cross Company Initiatives Group at NBCU, said, "We value
each network's own multiplatform connection to its audience, and also realize
that it is essential to explore comprehensive digital content across the entire
portfolio for our marketing and advertising partners."
The Digital.Amplified event Wednesday evening
will demo NBCU's various interactive experiences like Syfy's Defiance
game, Bravo's Playlive and USA' transmedia show Suits Recruits. Late
Night with Jimmy Fallon's Questlove will DJ the party at Skylight Modern.
